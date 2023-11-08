New iPad Pro Models to Offer OLED Display in 2024

Apple is set to make a significant change to its iPad Pro lineup in 2024, according to the latest report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. The tech giant is planning to discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and replace it with a new model featuring a 13-inch OLED display. However, the 11-inch iPad Pro will continue to be produced with a mini-LED display.

The shift to OLED technology is a notable move for Apple’s iPad Pro series. OLED displays offer several advantages over mini-LED displays, including deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and potentially more vibrant colors. This change is expected to enhance the visual experience for iPad Pro users, particularly those who use their devices for multimedia consumption, graphic design, and other visually intensive tasks.

While the mini-LED display on the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a significant improvement over previous iPad models, the transition to OLED will likely bring even more impressive visual enhancements. OLED displays are known for their superior picture quality and ability to deliver rich, true-to-life colors. This change aligns with Apple’s commitment to providing the best possible display technology across its product lineup.

FAQ:

Q: What is mini-LED?

A: Mini-LED is a display technology that uses a large number of tiny LEDs (light-emitting diodes) to produce backlighting. It offers improved brightness, contrast, and color accuracy compared to traditional LED-backlit displays.

Q: What is OLED?

A: OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) is a display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electric current is applied. OLED displays are known for their deep blacks, high contrast ratios, and vibrant colors.

Q: Why is Apple switching from mini-LED to OLED?

A: OLED displays offer several advantages over mini-LED, including deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and potentially more vibrant colors. Apple’s decision to switch to OLED reflects their commitment to providing the best possible visual experience for iPad Pro users.