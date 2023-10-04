Warning: WhatsApp Account Hacking on the Rise, Police Urge Precaution

The Valais cantonal police have been alerted to several cases of WhatsApp account hacking, and are urging the public to exercise caution. They strongly recommend enabling the application’s two-factor authentication feature.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, hackers begin the process installing a WhatsApp account using the victim’s phone number. Once the account is set up, the application automatically sends a unique verification code via SMS to the linked phone number.

Exploiting a vulnerability in the validation process, the hacker manages to obtain the verification code, effectively gaining control of the WhatsApp account. At this point, they activate two-factor authentication, preventing the victim from reclaiming their account.

The validation process can occur via phone call or even through a voicemail message if nobody answers. The national cybersecurity center advises users to change their voicemail password as many do not do so after initially setting it up, making it easily hackable.

In the reported cases in Valais, the hacker contacted all the victim’s registered contacts, requesting money from them. Additionally, they demanded a large sum of money from the victim in exchange for the recovery of their WhatsApp account. The police underscore that it is crucial not to pay any money, even if the hackers persistently contact individuals, and to retain all evidence.

It is vital for WhatsApp users to activate the two-factor authentication function to safeguard their accounts from unauthorized access. The Valais police’s warning serves as a reminder that staying vigilant and taking proactive measures against cyber threats are paramount in protecting oneself online.

Sources:

– Valais Cantonal Police

– National Cybersecurity Center