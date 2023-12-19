Court Upholds Gag Order on Former President Trump, Allows Criticism of Special Counsel

A federal appeals court has upheld a gag order on former President Donald J. Trump in the criminal case against him for his alleged involvement in plotting to overturn the 2020 election. The court’s decision maintains restrictions on what Trump can say about his upcoming federal trial but allows him to criticize Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing his prosecutions.

The legal battle over the gag order has raised concerns about balancing First Amendment rights with the potential for Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric to incite violence. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit acknowledged the justification for the gag order, but made adjustments to grant Trump more freedom to attack individuals he has been targeting, such as Jack Smith.

While upholding the gag order, the three-judge panel carefully weighed the importance of preserving the integrity of the judicial system while also respecting Trump’s right to express his opinions. The court maintained the original measures of the gag order, preventing Trump from attacking members of Smith’s staff or court staff involved in the case. It also upheld provisions allowing Trump to portray the prosecution as politically motivated and directly criticize the Biden administration and the Justice Department.

In addition, the panel expanded the restrictions barring Trump from making comments about the relatives of lawyers or court staff involved in the case if those remarks were intended to interfere with the participants’ responsibilities.

Judge Patricia A. Millett, writing for the panel, acknowledged the complexities of the case, stating, “We do not allow such an order lightly.” She emphasized that Trump’s status as a former president and current presidential candidate creates a strong public interest in his statements. However, as an indicted criminal defendant, Trump must adhere to the same courtroom procedures as any other defendant in order to uphold the rule of law.

While the court’s decision maintains some restrictions, it also allows Trump to continue his criticism of the special counsel. As the case proceeds, the question of balancing free speech rights and preventing potential harm or interference in the judicial process remains at the forefront.