Texas District Attorney’s Failed Attempt to Prosecute Netflix Over Film “Cuties”

In a recent ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decisively rejected the efforts of a Texas district attorney to prosecute Netflix on unfounded child pornography charges related to the controversial film “Cuties” released in 2020.

The court’s unanimous 3-0 opinion criticized the district attorney, Lucas Babin, for subjecting Netflix to a “bad-faith prosecution.” They labeled this action as an “irreparable” injury, supporting Netflix’s claim for preliminary injunctive relief. Moreover, the court emphasized First Amendment concerns, affirming that the state has no legitimate interest in pursuing a baseless prosecution. Enhancing the public interest, they concluded that injunctions safeguarding First Amendment rights hold utmost significance.

The decision clarifies that accusations of prosecutorial bad faith or harassment are not taken lightly. Nevertheless, in this case, the court upheld the district court’s intervention, citing Supreme Court precedent that allowed for such action. The judgment below, granting the federal injunction in favor of Netflix, was firmly affirmed.

It is important to note that “Cuties,” directed Maimouna Doucouré, explores the story of 11-year-old girls who become part of a children’s dance troupe. Contrary to false claims, the film contains no nudity or sexual content. It serves as a social commentary on the negative influence of social media and the hyper-sexualization of young girls. While Netflix initially promoted the film with a controversial poster, they acknowledged their error, retracted the poster, and apologized for misrepresenting the film’s content.

The case against Netflix was initiated Lucas Babin in late 2020, but the company successfully obtained a federal injunction in 2022. The court found that Babin’s charges were baseless and filed in bad faith. Despite Babin’s appeal, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the earlier ruling, marking another defeat for the district attorney.