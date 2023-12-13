Texas Appeals Court Halts Order to Cut Wire on Rio Grande

A recent ruling the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted a lower court order that allowed Border Patrol agents to continue cutting concertina wire installed Texas on the banks of the Rio Grande. This decision comes as a blow to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which sought to stop the wire-cutting. While U.S. District Judge Alia Moses of Del Rio ruled against Paxton’s office, stating that Texas did not provide enough evidence of federal law violations, she did express criticism of the federal government’s immigration policy.

Paxton’s office wasted no time in appealing the order, and the appeals court responded issuing a stay on Moses’ ruling. The Biden administration now has until Friday to respond. Paxton expressed his satisfaction with the court’s decision, remarking on the federal government’s alleged attempts to subvert law and order at the Texas-Mexico border.

The underlying issue involves a lawsuit filed Paxton against the Biden administration, asserting that Border Patrol agents unlawfully destroyed state property cutting through Texas’ concertina wire to assist migrants in crossing the border illegally. The administration, in court documents, has claimed that the wire was cut out of necessity, either to provide medical aid to distressed migrants or to apprehend those who had already crossed into U.S. territory.

Notably, the Texas Military Department has spent $11 million over the past three years to place 70,000 rolls of concertina wire in various parts of the Texas-Mexico border. This includes Eagle Pass, where migrants have suffered serious injuries attempting to navigate the wire. Approximately 29 miles of wire have been deployed in Maverick County, which encompasses Eagle Pass.

The outcome of this legal battle will have significant implications for border security measures and immigration policies in the United States. As the Biden administration works to address the ongoing challenges at the southern border, the question of the legality and necessity of cutting concertina wire remains contentious.