Buildwas Primary Academy Reconnects with Former Pupils to Share Stories and Inspire Youngsters

Summary: Buildwas Primary Academy in Shropshire is reaching out to former pupils to rekindle connections and invite them to share their stories with current students. The school recently welcomed their first ex-pupil, Joyce Mitchell, who shared memories of her time at the school in the late 1930s. The headteacher, Jason Millington, discovered old photographs in his office and decided to post them on Facebook to gather more information. The school has received a fantastic response so far, with people from near and far sharing their memories. The aim is to rebuild links with the local community and inspire the current generation of students. Additionally, Megan Dawes, a cyber-security worker, spoke to the students via Microsoft Teams to share her experiences. Buildwas Primary Academy is inviting more ex-pupils to reconnect and join an open morning on October 21.

