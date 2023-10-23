Supporters Rally to Find Missing Woman Changing Profile Pictures

In an effort to bring attention to the case of Lisa, a missing woman from north Down, the Let’s Find Lisa page has called on people to change their profile pictures to her image. The hope is that having her face displayed prominently on social media platforms, it will increase the chances of her murderer being identified.

In a post on the page, supporters are urged to not only change their own profile pictures, but also to share the message with others. By doing so, it is hoped that those who may have information about Lisa’s disappearance will be reminded of her face and be more inclined to come forward.

The initiative comes at a time when the Netflix series Murder in the Badlands has gained widespread attention. The series focuses on the stories of four women who were killed in Northern Ireland over the past 40 years. The online viral success of the show provides an opportunity to shed further light on Lisa’s case and potentially bring new leads.

Lisa’s family and friends have been tirelessly searching for her, and rallying support through social media, they hope to maintain public interest in the case and ensure that her disappearance is not forgotten. The Let’s Find Lisa page is using hashtags such as #letsfindlisa and #murderinthebadlands to create visibility and raise awareness.

By harnessing the power of social media, supporters are playing an active role in the search for Lisa and making it clear that they will never give up on finding her. The wider public is encouraged to share the campaign and join the efforts to bring justice to Lisa and her family.

