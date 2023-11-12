Remembering Frank Borman: The Man Behind NASA’s Early Missions

Frank Borman, a pioneer in space exploration and the commander of the Apollo 8 mission, passed away at the age of 95. His contribution to NASA’s early missions played a pivotal role in the success of the moon landing effort. Known for his unwavering discipline and attention to detail, Borman will be remembered as a dedicated astronaut who prioritized the United States’ victory in the space race over personal glory.

Borman’s journey began in 1962 when he was selected to be an astronaut for NASA due to his exceptional discipline and meticulousness. He made his first spaceflight in 1965 aboard Gemini 7, a groundbreaking mission that aimed to prove human survival in weightless conditions. Unexpectedly, Borman was chosen as the mission commander, showcasing NASA’s faith in his abilities.

In the aftermath of the tragic Apollo 1 launch pad fire in 1967, Borman was called upon to serve on the investigation board. This experience led him to lead the team responsible for reengineering the Apollo capsule, a crucial development that ultimately allowed NASA to achieve the historic moon landing in 1969.

Reflecting on his career, NASA administrator Bill Nelson highlighted Borman’s achievements, stating, “In addition to his critical role as commander of the Apollo 8 mission, he is a veteran of Gemini 7, spending 14 days in low-Earth orbit and conducting the first rendezvous in space, coming within a few feet of the Gemini 6 spacecraft.”

Frank Borman will always be remembered as the commander of the Apollo 8 crew, alongside Jim Lovell and Bill Anders, who became the first people to circle the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968. His leadership and dedication to the mission exemplified the spirit of exploration and paved the way for future space endeavors.

