Apollo Astronaut and American Hero, Col. Frank Borman, Passes Away at 95

Apollo astronaut Col. Frank Borman, renowned for commanding the first mission to orbit the moon, has sadly passed away at the age of 95 in Billings, Montana, according to an announcement NASA. Borman’s legacy as a true American hero and his contribution to space exploration will forever be remembered.

As the commander of the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, Borman played a pivotal role in humanity’s first mission around the Moon. His leadership and dedication propelled the mission’s success, leaving an indelible mark on space history. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson paid tribute to Borman, stating, “Today we remember one of NASA’s best. Astronaut Frank Borman was a true American hero.”

Borman’s accomplishments extended beyond his role as the commander of Apollo 8. He had previously served as a vital member of the Gemini 7 mission, where he spent an impressive 14 days in low-Earth orbit. During this time, Borman and his team achieved the remarkable feat of conducting the first rendezvous in space, coming within a few feet of the Gemini 6 spacecraft. His expertise and courage laid the foundation for future missions and advancements in space exploration.

In addition to his groundbreaking work in space, Borman also made significant contributions to the aviation industry. Following his career at NASA, he became the CEO of Eastern Airlines, further cementing his legacy as a leader in the field of aviation.

Col. Frank Borman’s passing is a tremendous loss to the space community and the world. His pioneering spirit, unwavering commitment, and remarkable achievements will continue to inspire generations to come.

