WhatsApp Launches Native App for macOS on App Store Globally

WhatsApp has finally released a native app for macOS on the App Store globally, including in Indonesia. The new macOS version of the popular messaging app is compatible with devices running macOS 11 Big Sur or newer. This native WhatsApp app for macOS was initially introduced WhatsApp earlier this year and its availability was limited to download directly from the whatsapp.com website.

However, as of November 2023, users can now download the macOS version of WhatsApp directly from the App Store. To install the app, users simply need to search for “WhatsApp Messenger” on the Mac App Store and click “Get.” Once installed and opened, the app will display a QR code that needs to be scanned using the WhatsApp application on the user’s smartphone.

Previously, Mac users had to rely on the older version of WhatsApp desktop, which was essentially a web application based on the Electron framework. The new native macOS app has been built from scratch to run smoothly on Mac computers and MacBook laptops. It is based on the WhatsApp iPhone version and utilizes Mac Catalyst, a tool that allows iOS apps to be converted into apps that can run on Mac computers.

With the new WhatsApp desktop app for Mac, users can enjoy features similar to the iPhone version, including the ability to make audio calls with up to 32 people and group video calls with up to 8 people. Additionally, the app is reported to be faster and uses fewer hardware resources, resulting in improved battery life.

It’s important to note that the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac is a companion app and still requires users to have an active WhatsApp account on their smartphones to use it. After releasing the native macOS app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on developing a native app for iPad users, who currently can only access WhatsApp through the web.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I use the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac without a smartphone?

A: No, the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac is a companion app and requires an active WhatsApp account on your smartphone.

Q: What are the system requirements for the WhatsApp native app on macOS?

A: The WhatsApp native app for macOS is compatible with devices running macOS 11 Big Sur or newer.

Q: Can I make group audio and video calls on the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac?

A: Yes, you can make audio calls with up to 32 people and group video calls with up to 8 people using the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac.

Q: Does the WhatsApp desktop app for Mac use a lot of hardware resources?

A: No, the new WhatsApp desktop app for Mac is designed to use fewer hardware resources, resulting in improved battery life.

Q: Are there any plans for a native WhatsApp app for iPad?

A: Yes, WhatsApp is reportedly working on developing a native app for iPad users to enhance their WhatsApp experience.