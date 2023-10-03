ApeX Protocol Launches Telegram Bot for Effortless Decentralized Derivatives Trading

The leading crypto derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX), ApeX Protocol, has introduced the ApeX Bot, the first-ever Layer 2 (L2) DEX Telegram bot dedicated to derivatives trading within a decentralized framework. One of its standout features is the revolutionary Bot Key solution, developed in-house the ApeX team. This cutting-edge technology serves as a robust defense mechanism against user fund thefts and hacks commonly associated with centralized alternatives.

In contrast to existing Telegram bots, which do not enable users to maintain custody of their assets, the ApeX Bot offers full control over holdings. By implementing a decentralized model powered the Bot Key solution, ApeX minimizes the risks associated with centralized solutions, providing users with enhanced security.

The ApeX Bot sets itself apart from the competition being the first L2 DEX bot to support derivatives trading. It offers various features, including a testnet for platform functionality testing, synchronization across devices, real-time trading, position management, and a streamlined referral system.

To celebrate the launch of the ApeX Bot, users have the opportunity to earn USDC rewards through a referral campaign. Participants can tap into a $30,000 USDC prize pool referring friends and communities new to ApeX Pro using the ApeX Bot.

Upcoming enhancements for the ApeX Bot include the integration of trading signals, providing users with valuable insights through relevant market data. Additionally, the bot will soon support copy trading, allowing users to replicate trades directly via the ApeX Bot on Telegram.

ApeX Protocol continues to innovate and lead in the crypto trading space, and the introduction of the ApeX Bot reaffirms its commitment to providing users with the best trading tools and experiences.

Join ApeX Protocol today and experience the future of decentralized derivatives trading with the ApeX Bot on Telegram.

