Brazen Robbery Spree Hits Austin Businesses

A series of daring robberies has struck Austin, with three suspects still on the loose. The Austin Police Department is now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the individuals believed to be connected to the crimes.

During the three incidents, the suspects brandished firearms and made off with cash from various businesses around the city. Investigators have determined that one suspect was involved in all three robberies, while two additional individuals were also implicated.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and help the investigation. The Robbery unit can be reached at 512-974-5092, or tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program via austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. Incentives are being offered for information leading to an arrest, with rewards potentially reaching $1,000.

The first suspect, believed to be either Hispanic or Black, is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing at a height between 5’6″ and 6’0″. During the robberies, he was observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black ski mask, and tan or white shoes.

The second suspect’s identity remains unknown, including their race, age, and height. They were seen wearing a dark Reebok hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black ski mask, and white shoes.

Similarly, the third suspect’s race, age, and height are also undetermined. They wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black ski mask, and black shoes during the robberies.

In addition to the three main suspects, the police have identified a person of interest. This individual is described as a Black male, with unknown age and height. During the incidents, they were dressed in a dark t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The targeted businesses include Le Rouge Boutique at 3405 N IH 35 SVRD NB, 1197 Airport Boulevard, and Dreamers located at 1555 E SH 71. Austin residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any relevant information to aid in the swift apprehension of these dangerous individuals.