Can Someone Know If They Are Blocked on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp, also known as WA, has a feature called “block contact” or “block number.” This feature allows users to limit interactions with others who may be causing disturbance. When someone is blocked, they will no longer be able to contact the user on WhatsApp. While blocking someone can be useful for restricting unwanted interactions, users may hesitate to block someone on WhatsApp for fear of causing offense.

So, will the person who is blocked on WhatsApp know about it? The answer is no. WhatsApp does not send notifications or alerts to the person being blocked. In order to maintain privacy, WhatsApp does not inform someone that they have been blocked a user. However, there are certain signs that can indicate if a WhatsApp contact has been blocked.

Some common signs that indicate a contact has been blocked on WhatsApp are:

Messages only have one check mark

Empty profile picture

Inability to make phone calls

Inability to see “Last Seen” and “Online” status

Inability to invite to WhatsApp groups

Inability to see WhatsApp status updates

If all of these signs are present when interacting with a user, it is likely that the person has been blocked on WhatsApp and they will have an idea that they have been blocked.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp is designed to prioritize user privacy, and blocking someone on the platform is a personal choice made the user. These signs can provide some indication that a contact has been blocked, but they are not definitive proof.

