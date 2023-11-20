AP CID Takes a Stand Against Online Trolls and Harassment

In a groundbreaking move, the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) has launched a comprehensive initiative to curb the rise of social media trolls and slug fests in Andhra Pradesh. Their primary focus is on individuals who engage in posting derogatory content, morphing pictures, and spreading hate and misinformation about political rivals.

Leading the charge is N. Sanjay, the Additional Director General (ADG) of CID, who has vowed to take strict action against those responsible for tarnishing the reputation of the judiciary, political leaders, their families, and others. Recognizing the severity of the issue, the CID has successfully collaborated with social media companies in 2022 to ensure the removal of 1,450 inappropriate posts, including politically motivated content. As of now, this year, that number has already skyrocketed to 2,164.

To effectively combat the growing menace, the CID has adopted a multi-pronged approach. Currently, they are diligently monitoring 202 abusive social media accounts that have been identified as significant contributors to online harassment. Additionally, they have created 2,972 cyber bully sheets to document and address instances of online abuse.

The actions taken the AP CID not only promise to protect the dignity and privacy of individuals but also underline the importance of maintaining ethical behavior in the digital sphere. By cracking down on trolls and online abusers, the department is actively working towards creating a safer and more respectable online environment for everyone.

