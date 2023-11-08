The Battle Against Social Media Trolls: CID’s Strategic Approach

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has set its sights on social media trolls, launching a comprehensive strategy to combat abusive and provocative language online. In a recent update, APCID’s Additional Director General S Sanjay issued a warning, declaring that the department will go as far as attaching the properties of social media offenders who engage in such behavior.

Recognizing the need for urgent action, the CID is in the process of forming special teams and monitoring cells dedicated to eradicating unacceptable postings. Collaborating with authorities in the UK and USA, the CID also plans to target non-resident Indian (NRI) trolls. ADG Sanjay has emphasized that cases will be filed against individuals who engage in abusive conduct towards the judiciary and the court’s orders.

Social media has become an unfortunate breeding ground for abusive behavior directed at prominent figures, including the Chief Minister, opposition leaders, judges, celebrities, and other individuals in positions of respect. This surge in online abuse comes amidst a critical election season, prompting the CID to wage war against these trolls and highlight the importance of social media policing and responsibility.

In a bid to clamp down on abusive content, the CID has already removed over 1450 offensive posts in 2022, with the number rising to 2164 this year. Additionally, they are actively monitoring 1465 social media accounts. Recent actions have led to the identification and initiation of disciplinary measures against trolls who targeted the judiciary.

With 2972 “Cyberbully sheets” opened for investigation in the State, the CID is actively pursuing cases against offenders. Furthermore, they have already filed cases against 45 NRIs and issued five Look-Out Circulars.

The warning is clear: social media trolls and abusers will no longer be able to hide behind their screens, as the CID’s strategic approach aims to hold them accountable for their online conduct.