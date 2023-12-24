TDP NRI Bodduluri Yasasvi Arrested CID for Social Media Posts Against Chief Minister

Summary: TDP NRI Bodduluri Yasasvi was arrested the CID police upon his arrival at the Shamshabad airport from the US. Yasasvi is accused of posting derogatory comments about Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media. The arrest has been condemned TDP leaders, who are demanding Yasasvi’s immediate release.

In a surprising turn of events, TDP NRI Bodduluri Yasasvi was arrested the CID police at the Shamshabad airport. Yasasvi had come to Andhra Pradesh to visit his ailing mother but was taken into custody for allegedly posting defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media.

The arrest has sparked outrage among TDP leaders, who have condemned the actions of the YSR Congress government. TDP NRI leader Komati Jayaram criticized the government for its undemocratic rule and expressed solidarity with Yasasvi. He also highlighted the global condemnation of the arrest NRIs and their demand for the immediate release of Yasasvi.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh joined the protest against Yasasvi’s arrest, stating that the days of the YSR Congress were numbered. He accused the ruling party of treating TDP activists as terrorists and vowed to stand up against their oppressive tactics.

TDP AP unit president K Atchennaidu also criticized the arrest, calling it a reflection of the psycho policies of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He emphasized that the government’s attempts to suppress the TDP through fake and false arrests would not succeed.

Meanwhile, the CID police have issued a notice to Yasasvi, asking him to appear for an inquiry on January 11, 2024, under CRPC 41A.

As the situation unfolds, it is clear that the arrest of Yasasvi has created a significant controversy, with TDP leaders and NRIs demanding justice and transparency from the YSR Congress government.