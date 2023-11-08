AOC Launches Versatile Gaming Monitor, U27G3XM, Catering to Gamers’ Needs

AOC, a well-known brand in the consumer electronics industry, has introduced its latest addition to the gaming monitor market – the U27G3XM. Priced at 3499 yuan ($480), this monitor offers a range of features that are sure to impress gamers and enhance their gaming experience.

One of the standout features of the U27G3XM is its 27-inch display with a 4K resolution (3840×2160) and an impressive refresh rate of 160Hz. With a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR1000 certification, this monitor delivers exceptional high dynamic range performance.

Color accuracy is crucial for gamers, and the U27G3XM doesn’t disappoint. Supporting 1.07 billion colors and a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, it ensures vivid and true-to-life visuals. The monitor also incorporates low blue light modes to reduce eye strain, catering to various activities such as multimedia consumption, web browsing, office work, and reading.

Connectivity options are abundant with the U27G3XM, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB upstream, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Designed specifically for consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, this monitor supports 4K at 120Hz output.

To enhance the gaming experience further, the monitor is equipped with Adaptive Sync technology to minimize frame drops, screen tearing, and stuttering. With a 1ms GTG response time and low input delay technology, the U27G3XM ensures rapid reactions and responsive performance.

AOC has also incorporated several user-friendly features into the design of the U27G3XM. With a versatile stand allowing for height adjustment and rotation into portrait mode, gamers can customize their setup according to their preferences. The monitor also includes AOC’s G-MENU adjustment software for personalized control settings, ergonomic design, PIP/PBP split-screen options, and practical features like cable management and a stylish stand.

The launch of the U27G3XM comes on the heels of AOC’s introduction of two other impressive gaming monitors – the AG456UCZD, a 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a high 240Hz refresh rate, and a new 2K 180Hz 34-inch curved gaming monitor.

With these innovative offerings, AOC continues to prove its commitment to providing gamers with reliable, feature-packed, and affordable monitors that cater to their diverse needs. Gamers can now take their gaming experience to the next level with the latest U27G3XM monitor from AOC.

FAQ

1. What is the price of the AOC U27G3XM gaming monitor?

The AOC U27G3XM gaming monitor is priced at 3499 yuan ($480).

2. What is the refresh rate of the U27G3XM gaming monitor?

The U27G3XM gaming monitor has an impressive refresh rate of 160Hz.

3. Does the U27G3XM monitor support HDR?

Yes, the U27G3XM monitor has received HDR1000 certification for exceptional high dynamic range performance.

4. Can I use the U27G3XM monitor for console gaming?

Absolutely! The U27G3XM monitor is designed to support consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, offering 4K at 120Hz output.

5. What features does the U27G3XM offer for gamers?

The U27G3XM monitor is equipped with Adaptive Sync technology to minimize frame drops, screen tearing, and stuttering. It also boasts a 1ms GTG response time, low input delay technology, and a range of customization options for an immersive gaming experience.