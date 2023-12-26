Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sparks Controversy with Christmas Message

In a recent Instagram post, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparked significant controversy with a Christmas message that drew parallels between Jesus and Palestinians. Although intended to raise awareness about the situation in Israel, Ocasio-Cortez faced criticism for spreading historically inaccurate information and using antisemitic tropes.

In her post, Ocasio-Cortez stated that Jesus was born in “modern-day Palestine” and compared his persecution to the actions of present-day Israel. She described Jesus as part of a “targeted population” facing indiscriminate killings to protect an “unjust leader’s power.” The post featured an image of a baby doll in rubble, which further fueled the controversy.

Christian leaders in Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, even canceled Christmas celebrations this year in solidarity and due to slow tourism. Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of Reverend Munther Isaac delivering a sermon that echoed a similar message in a second Instagram post.

However, prominent figures have condemned Ocasio-Cortez’s statements. Former Anti-Defamation League leader Abraham Foxman criticized the post as “hateful and dangerous.” He raised concerns about the historical charge of Jews being collectively responsible for killing Jesus, noting that this claim has been rejected the Catholic Church since the 1960s. Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman went further, labeling the post as a “reinvention” of history.

While Ocasio-Cortez’s intention may have been to shed light on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, her use of historical inaccuracies and antisemitic tropes has attracted widespread criticism. It is crucial for public figures to exercise caution and sensitivity when discussing sensitive topics such as religion and history. By doing so, they can foster informed and respectful discussions that contribute to a better understanding of complex issues.