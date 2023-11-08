AOC Introduces New Gaming Monitors with Enhanced Visual Performance

AOC is proud to announce the release of its latest gaming monitors, the U27G3X/BK and U32G3X/BK. These monitors are specifically designed to provide gamers with an enhanced visual performance that will take their gaming experience to the next level.

Both models feature an IPS panel with a UHD resolution of 3840×2160, delivering clear and detailed image quality. The U27G3X/BK offers a 27-inch display with a 160 Hz refresh rate, while the U32G3X/BK measures 31.5 inches and provides a 144 Hz refresh rate. These high refresh rates ensure smooth and responsive gameplay, perfect for immersive gaming experiences.

Connectivity options on these monitors are robust, with dual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort inputs, ensuring compatibility with the latest GPUs and gaming consoles. Additionally, both models come with ergonomic stands that allow for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, promoting comfort during extended gaming sessions.

The U27G3X/BK boasts an exceptional viewing experience with its UHD resolution and support for HDR10, certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400. Its IPS panel ensures accurate and vibrant colors, while the high pixel density guarantees impressive clarity and sharpness. The U32G3X/BK, on the other hand, offers an expansive visual adventure with its larger screen and UHD resolution. Both monitors also feature rapid response times of up to 1 ms GtG, ensuring crisp and blur-free visuals.

These monitors are not only designed for gaming but also offer versatility in other tasks. With their support for 4K UHD at 120 Hz, they are fully compatible with new-generation consoles. In addition, features like Low input lag, AOC G-Menu integration, Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Mode, and Shadow Control further enhance the user experience.

The U27G3X/BK will be available starting from mid-November, while the U32G3X/BK is expected to hit stores in mid-December. These monitors are set to redefine the 4K gaming experience with their impressive specifications. Pricing for the U27G3X/BK starts at £499.99, and the U32G3X/BK will be priced at £649.99.

