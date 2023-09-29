ANZ Customers Locked Out of Accounts Due to Technical Issue

ANZ customers have faced difficulties accessing their accounts, as a technical issue has caused disruptions to online banking, credit and debit card transactions, as well as ATM and branch services. The bank is currently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The problem was confirmed ANZ on Friday afternoon, with the company spokesperson acknowledging the inconvenience caused and assuring customers that resolving the issue is the bank’s top priority.

Customers expressed their frustration on social media, with some highlighting the importance of having alternative payment options such as cash. The incident brings to light the potential challenges of relying solely on digital transactions in a cashless society.

ANZ has not provided an estimated time for when the services will be fully restored, but customers are advised to stay updated through official channels.

It is essential for banks and financial institutions to have robust systems in place to prevent and quickly resolve any technical issues that may arise. Such disruptions can have significant impacts on customers’ ability to manage their finances and carry out transactions.

Source: The West Australian