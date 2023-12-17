Valtteri Bottas excited for the upcoming 2024 F1 season with Sauber’s revamped car

Sauber, now known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber following their partnership with Alfa Romeo, is gearing up for the 2024 F1 season with a fresh start. The team has undergone a rebranding process and will introduce a brand-new car with promising changes. Valtteri Bottas, the Sauber driver, shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming season and the improvements that have been made to the car.

Bottas expressed his optimism about Sauber’s chances in the 2024 season, highlighting the significance of the changes. He mentioned, “In this sport, with the margins we have, it’s everything. There’s nothing fundamental, but the good thing is we do have a completely new car with some new ideas, with new people in the team.”

Coming off a challenging season, Bottas emphasized the importance of making significant strides during the winter break. He acknowledged the team’s need to make big steps forward to improve their performance. “That’s exactly what we need now, so we need to make big steps over the winter. That’s the key,” Bottas stated.

The Sauber team will maintain its driver lineup for the upcoming season. Bottas will continue to drive alongside Guanyu Zhou, marking their third consecutive year as teammates. The team hopes that their partnership will result in a successful and competitive season.

With Sauber’s rebranding and the introduction of a new car, fans can anticipate an exciting and transformative year for the team. Bottas and Zhou will undoubtedly be determined to showcase their talents and make a strong impression in the 2024 F1 season.