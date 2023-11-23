Instagram Reels Downloads and Copyrighted Music: What You Need to Know

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to download Instagram Reels to their devices. But what does this mean for copyrighted music? Let’s dive into the details.

To download Instagram Reels, all you need to do is tap on the share button and select ‘Download’. This feature was initially introduced for US users, but it is now available globally.

Creators do have the option to disable the download feature for their Reels. By going to Settings, Privacy, and Reels and Remix, they can toggle off the option to allow people to download their Reels.

When you download an Instagram Reel, you will notice that it features an Instagram watermark. This was implemented Instagram in 2021 to discourage the promotion of clips with TikTok or similar watermarks.

Interestingly, Instagram has also been testing a new feature for post collaboration. This feature allows users to invite their friends to contribute images to a carousel before it goes live.

Some users have expressed concern about the reach of their posts on Instagram, stating that their content is not showing up in the majority of their followers’ feeds. As of now, there have been no official statements from Instagram regarding this issue.

Now, let’s address the important question: Do Instagram Reels downloads include copyrighted music? The answer is no. When you download an Instagram Reel that contains licensed audio, the downloaded file will not have any audio. This is done to protect the rights of music creators and rightsholders.

By restricting the audio of Reels with music to the platform, Instagram ensures that artists and labels are properly compensated for each play. Offline downloads cannot be registered for plays, which means that artists do not receive earnings if the music is downloaded and played outside of the Instagram app.

If you want to add your music to Instagram’s library for use in Reels and earn royalties for every play, you can do so through RouteNote. Simply head to www.routenote.com to add your music to Instagram and beyond for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I download any Instagram Reels?

Yes, you can download any Instagram Reel that is available publicly. However, if a creator has disabled the download option for their Reel, you won’t be able to download it.

2. Why do downloaded Instagram Reels not have audio?

To protect the rights of music creators and rightsholders, Instagram has restricted the audio of Reels with licensed music. This means that when you download a Reel, it won’t have any audio.

3. Do artists and labels get paid for offline downloads?

No, offline downloads of Instagram Reels cannot be registered for plays. Artists and labels only receive earnings for plays that happen within the Instagram app.

4. How can I add my music to Instagram’s library?

You can add your music to Instagram’s library through RouteNote. Visit www.routenote.com to learn more and start adding your music for free.