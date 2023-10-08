AnyBook: Revolutionizing the Book Industry with AI-driven Community Libraries

AnyBook, a startup founded CEO Eliran Navon and his partners, is aiming to bring innovation and revolutionize the book industry. While other content-based industries have thrived and undergone significant changes due to digitization, the book industry has lagged behind. Despite the availability of digital books, physical book sales still account for 80% of all book sales. AnyBook seeks to address this providing a personalized and autonomous community library experience.

The company has developed an AI-based algorithm that analyzes the reading habits of each community’s members. This algorithm allows workplaces and organizations to offer a “Book Kiosk” that houses a library nook with books tailored to the interests of the readers in the community. AnyBook’s app creates a dedicated platform for each community, where members can share reviews, recommendations, and content. The autonomous system continuously learns the reading habits and book popularity, based on readers’ feedback.

One of the key advantages of AnyBook’s technology is its ability to provide a continuous supply of compelling and enjoyable books to employees, efficiently using only a fraction of the space that a traditional library would require. This allows workplaces to promote reading and provide employees with a wide variety of books that cater to their interests.

The global publishing market is a substantial one, with an annual market size of $28 billion in the U.S. alone. AnyBook’s main customers currently include companies, schools, and urban spaces. Tel Aviv Municipality and various tech companies such as Elbit, Amdocs, and Playtika are among the company’s main clients.

In terms of competition, AnyBook distinguishes itself focusing on personalization across all book media, including print. While other innovation in the book market has focused primarily on audio and e-books, AnyBook provides a unique take on personalizing the reading experience for physical books as well.

The recent $2 million investment will be used to further develop the product, enhance customization capabilities, and expand the service beyond tech companies to other verticals like schools and urban spaces.

