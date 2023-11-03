Newscaster Anwar El Ghazi’s Contract Terminated Over Social Media Content

German football club Mainz 05 has recently made the decision to terminate the contract of esteemed footballer Anwar El Ghazi due to his engagement in controversial posts on social media regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mainz released a statement last Friday, revealing that El Ghazi’s contract had been terminated following his “comments and posts from the player on social media.”

El Ghazi, a veteran at the age of 28, had previously faced suspension from the club for a now-deleted social media post that touched upon the Middle East conflict. However, after a brief period of suspension, he was permitted to rejoin practice earlier this week. Unfortunately, the resumption did not last, as the club decided it was best to sever ties with the player.

Rather than providing specific details, Mainz kept its announcement succinct, leaving many curious about the exact nature of El Ghazi’s social media activity. The club’s decision has caused mixed responses from fans and observers, with some supporting El Ghazi’s stance and others questioning the appropriateness of his online behavior.

Following his termination, El Ghazi took to social media once again, this time posting a succinct sentence rather than a direct quote. In his post, he expressed his unwavering commitment to standing for what he believes is right, regardless of the negative consequences he may face.

German prosecutors accused El Ghazi of "disturbing public peace condoning criminal acts in conjunction with incitement to hatred" through his social media posts.