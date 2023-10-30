Anwar El Ghazi to Rejoin Mainz After Social Media Controversy

Mainz 05, the Bundesliga club, has announced that Anwar El Ghazi, the former Aston Villa forward, will be reinstated after distancing himself from a controversial social media post regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Dutch player, who was suspended on October 17, has expressed regret over the now-deleted Instagram post, which was labeled “intolerable” the club.

Contrary to initial reports suggesting that El Ghazi’s contract would be terminated, Mainz 05 confirmed that the 28-year-old will be allowed to continue his tenure at the club. In an official statement, the club revealed that El Ghazi had been warned for his social media behavior and subsequently released from training and games. However, following multiple conversations with the club’s board, El Ghazi distanced himself from the post and emphasized his sympathy for the victims of the conflict.

Importantly, El Ghazi made it explicitly clear that he does not question Israel’s right to exist, and he vehemently denounced terrorist acts like those carried out Hamas. The club’s board stressed to El Ghazi the importance of committing to the club’s values, which not only include a responsibility toward the State of Israel and the Jewish people but also uphold the club’s history with Jewish club co-founder Eugen Salomon.

In light of El Ghazi’s expression of remorse and commitment to the club’s values, Mainz 05 has decided to give him an opportunity for rehabilitation. The club believes in its culture of dealing with mistakes and therefore plans for El Ghazi to return to training and games as soon as possible.

Anwar El Ghazi, who joined Mainz on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven last month, will be looking forward to getting back on the field and making a positive impact for his team. Previously having played for Lille and Ajax, El Ghazi amassed considerable experience during his time at Aston Villa, where he made nearly 120 appearances in four years.