Reddit Introduces Reddit Contributor Program, Allowing Users to Earn Money

Reddit recently launched its “Reddit Contributor Program,” an initiative that enables users to make money from their contributions to the site. To join the program, users must be over 18 years old and have had their account for more than 30 days. Certain types of posts, such as inappropriate content, violence, alcohol, and gambling, are not eligible for compensation.

The concept is quite simple: Reddit utilizes karma, a type of points that users receive when they contribute to the site, and gold, which is essentially a tip for posts one likes. The more karma and gold a user has, the more they earn. Users with a minimum of 5,000 karma earn $1 per gold, which is approximately 11 Swedish kronor. For users with between 100 and 4,999 karma, the earnings are slightly less than a dollar per gold. Meanwhile, Reddit is also revamping its gold system to make it more user-friendly.

Notably, X, formerly known as Twitter, also recently launched a similar service. In this program, certain creators can earn money based on the impressions their posts receive. However, there has been some criticism surrounding X, as concerns arise that this program may only lead to clickbait.

Currently, Reddit’s new system is only available in the United States, so those of us in Sweden will have to hold onto our regular jobs for a while longer.

Definitions:

– Reddit: an online platform where users can participate in discussions and share content.

– Karma: a type of points on Reddit that users receive when they contribute to the platform.

– Gold: a form of virtual tip on Reddit that users can give to posts they enjoy.

– Clickbait: content that uses sensational or misleading headlines to attract clicks and generate ad revenue.