Anushka Sharma Proud of Virat Kohli’s Innings in India vs NZ World Cup Match

Anushka Sharma expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli’s performance during the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. Kohli scored an impressive 95 runs off 104 balls, contributing significantly to India’s victory as they chased a target of 274 with four wickets to spare. Although fans were disappointed that Kohli fell short of a century, Anushka Sharma took to social media to shower praise on her husband.

In a video featuring Kohli’s wicket, Anushka wrote, “Always proud of you ❤️.” She also shared a post featuring Kohli on the field, referring to him as a “storm chaser.” Anushka was not the only one celebrating Kohli’s innings, as actor Vicky Kaushal also joined in, declaring Kohli the king placing a crown emoji on his head in a photo from the match.

While Anushka enjoyed the match from the comfort of her home, there has been speculation about her pregnancy. According to a source, Anushka is indeed expecting their second baby, but they will make a formal announcement at a later stage, just as they did with their first child. Anushka has been staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation, which was further fueled her recent Ganesh Chaturthi post. The couple was even spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai, but they requested that their photographs not be taken.

Although Anushka is yet to respond to these reports, fans eagerly await any official announcement from the couple. In the meantime, they continue to admire and support Virat Kohli as he shines on the cricket field.

