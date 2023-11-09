New Article: Anushka Sharma Sparks Speculation With Viral Video

Reports of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy have been circulating on social media, creating a buzz among fans. While neither Anushka nor her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, have confirmed the news, a recently surfaced video has further fueled the speculation.

In the viral video, Anushka and Virat can be seen taking a leisurely stroll hand-in-hand during an outing in Bengaluru. What caught the attention of their fans was Anushka proudly showcasing her baby bump. The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress looked radiant in a black schiffli short dress with stunning balloon sleeves.

Virat, on the other hand, looked dashing as ever in oversized grey trousers, a light grey top, and stylish white sneakers. With his signature eyeglasses and a black hat, he complemented Anushka’s elegant style.

Amid the ongoing pregnancy rumors, this video has sparked speculation that Anushka Sharma has landed in Bengaluru for the India-Netherlands World Cup match. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

In addition to the video, paparazzi reportedly spotted the couple outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat apparently requested not to be photographed, promising to make an official announcement soon. Known for their commitment to privacy, the couple previously shared their first pregnancy news during the 2020 lockdown, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a second pregnancy announcement.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of the news, Anushka has been occupied with her upcoming film, ‘Chakda Xpress,’ where she will portray the role of Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on an OTT platform, adding to the excitement surrounding Anushka’s professional endeavors.

FAQ:

Q: Is Anushka Sharma pregnant with her second child?

A: Reports and a viral video have sparked speculation about Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy, but no official confirmation has been made.

Q: Did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli request not to be photographed outside a maternity clinic?

A: According to sources, the couple allegedly requested paparazzi not to click their pictures outside a clinic, suggesting that they may make an official announcement soon.

Q: When did Anushka Sharma announce her first pregnancy?

A: Anushka and Virat shared the news of their first pregnancy during the lockdown in 2020.

Q: What is Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film?

A: Anushka is eagerly awaiting the release of her film ‘Chakda Xpress,’ where she will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami.