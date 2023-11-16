New Milestone for Virat Kohli in his Historic Cricket Career

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has accomplished a remarkable feat in his illustrious career, becoming the first player to achieve 50 centuries in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Kohli reached this historic milestone during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. While thousands of fans cheered for him, it was his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who expressed her joy and pride in a heartwarming social media tribute.

Sharma took to her Instagram late at night to convey her admiration and appreciation for her husband’s achievements. In a touching message, she described Kohli as “God’s child” and expressed her gratitude for his presence in her life. Sharma emphasized Kohli’s unwavering dedication to his sport and their relationship, highlighting his continual growth and accomplishments. She credited their unique journey to the guidance of a divine scriptwriter, adding, “You are truly God’s child.”

Accompanying her message was a photograph capturing the essence of Kohli’s individual brilliance and the spirit of persistence that defines his career. Sharma’s tribute also extended to the entire Indian cricket team, acknowledging their collective effort and teamwork, she shared an image of key team members with the caption, “This. gun. team.” Her words aptly captured the camaraderie and unity that have propelled India into the World Cup final.

Anushka Sharma also made a special mention of Mohammed Shami, who displayed an exceptional performance during the match. Shami’s outstanding contributions, claiming 7 wickets and being named Player of the Match, earned him praise from Sharma herself.

Virat Kohli’s achievement of 50 ODI centuries is a testament to his remarkable skill and dedication to the sport. His success not only brings pride to the Indian cricketing community but also inspires countless aspiring cricketers around the world. As he continues to break records and push the boundaries of the game, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await his future endeavors on the field.

