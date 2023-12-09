Anupam Kher Shares Inspirational Journey to Recovery After Shoulder Injury

Anupam Kher recently shared a video on his social media accounts, showcasing his dedication to recovery and fitness. The veteran actor revealed that he had fractured his right shoulder during the shoot of ‘Vijay 69’, which forced him to take a break from his workout routine. However, Kher did not let this setback discourage him, and he has now started his fitness journey all over again.

In the video, Kher can be seen working on his back muscles, demonstrating his determination to regain strength and improve his physique. His long caption accompanying the video reflects his positive mindset and commitment to his overall well-being. He expressed his desire to be responsible and continue working towards a better physique.

This inspiring post serves as a reminder that setbacks are a natural part of life, but it is important to not let them define us. Kher’s willingness to share his journey with the public demonstrates his vulnerability and the hope that it may inspire others facing similar challenges.

It takes courage to start over and push oneself after an injury, and Kher’s story is a testament to his resilience. Despite the pause in his workout routine for almost five months, he is now ready to embark on a new chapter of strength and perseverance.

We wish Anupam Kher good luck on his journey to recovery and commend him for being an inspiration to many. Let us all take this as a reminder to never give up, even in the face of adversity, and continue working towards a healthier and happier life. Jai Ho!