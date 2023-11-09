Valve Unveils Steam Deck OLED: A New and Improved Portable Gaming Device

Valve, the renowned gaming company, has pleasantly surprised gamers announcing the launch of the Steam Deck OLED. This upgraded model of their portable gaming device, Steam Deck, comes packed with exciting new features and enhancements. Drawing inspiration from Nintendo Switch OLED’s strategy, Valve aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to its users.

The major highlight of the Steam Deck OLED is its high dynamic range (HDR) OLED display, which offers stunning visuals. Additionally, the device boasts an improved battery that provides up to 4 hours of additional gameplay and faster download speeds thanks to the Wi-Fi 6E module. Set to release on November 16th.

The OLED display of the Steam Deck OLED is slightly larger than its predecessor, measuring at 7.4 inches. Valve has left no stone unturned in terms of revealing information, as the pricing and available models have already been announced. The Steam Deck OLED will be available in two variants: a 512GB model priced at €569.00 and a 1TB model priced at €679.00.

One of the notable upgrades in the Steam Deck OLED is its refresh rate, which has been increased to 90Hz compared to the current 60Hz. The device also comes with impressive specifications that cater to the needs of gamers. Wondering what will happen to the older models? Valve has confirmed a price reduction for the 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck models, which will now be priced at €369.00 and €469.00, respectively. Once the stock of these models runs out, they will be discontinued.

Don’t miss out on the exhilarating details of the Steam Deck OLED – from its powerful 6nm AMD APU CPU and GPU to its high-speed storage options and impressive battery life. It’s time to delve deeper into the world of Steam Deck and explore the endless possibilities it offers for gaming enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date for the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED is set to release on November 16th.

What are the pricing options for the Steam Deck OLED?

Valve will offer two models of the Steam Deck OLED: a 512GB model priced at €569.00 and a 1TB model priced at €679.00.

What are the major improvements in the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED features a larger 7.4-inch HDR OLED display, improved battery life, faster download speeds with Wi-Fi 6E, and a higher refresh rate of 90Hz.

What happens to the older models of the Steam Deck?

Valve has announced a price reduction for the 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck models, which will be discontinued once the existing stock runs out. The new prices will be €369.00 for the 64GB model and €469.00 for the 512GB model.