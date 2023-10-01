Erik Ten Hag Blames Poor Decision-Making for Manchester United’s Defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, and manager Erik ten Hag didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment with his team’s performance. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag attributed the loss to poor decision-making that cost his team the game.

Despite dominating Crystal Palace with a 3-0 win in the EFL Cup Third Round just a few days prior, Manchester United failed to capitalize on their momentum. Ten Hag highlighted that his team only conceded three chances throughout the game, all of which came from set-plays. However, poor decisions in key moments ultimately let them down.

The manager emphasized the importance of making the right choices when in good positions and having free players. He acknowledged that the quality in the final part of the game was not up to par, leading to their defeat. Decision-making was highlighted as the crucial element that Manchester United lacked.

Ten Hag expressed his frustration about the result, mentioning that his team was close to scoring multiple times but lacked the sharpness and clinical finishing required. He accepted that they cannot change the outcome of the match but indicated that they would learn from it and strive to improve.

The defeat against Crystal Palace is even more surprising considering Manchester United’s recent victory over the same opponent in the EFL Cup. The stark contrast between the two performances leaves fans and pundits questioning what went wrong for the Red Devils in the Premier League match.

Antony, who recently returned to England after a leave of absence, expressed his joy of being back at Old Trafford in a simple Instagram story. Despite missing the weekend match, there are indications that he might be available for the upcoming Champions League clash against Galatasaray. Manchester United, in an official statement, clarified their commitment to due process and their condemnation of violence and abuse.

