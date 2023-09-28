Antonio Brown Plans to Visit Chandler Jones in Las Vegas

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced on social media that he will be heading to Las Vegas to check in on Chandler Jones, the pass rusher for the Raiders. Jones has been absent from the team since Labor Day Weekend and was placed on the non-football illness list earlier this month. His social media activity has raised concerns, including messages indicating his desire to no longer be a part of the organization.

One recent post from Jones showed a video of himself crying, which went viral. Despite announcing that he would be taking a break from social media, Jones has continued posting. Brown responded to Jones’ initial announcement expressing his intention to travel to Las Vegas and ensure Jones’ well-being. Jones humorously suggested that they should have a “CTE podcast” in his response.

In subsequent posts, Brown reiterated his plans to visit Jones and mentioned that he would try to bridge the gap between Jones and the Raiders organization. Brown himself had a short stint with the Raiders in 2019, but never played a game for the team and was released shortly after being acquired.

The Raiders organization has chosen not to comment on Jones’ situation. Head coach Josh McDaniels referred to it as a “personal situation and a private matter” when asked about it on September 8th.

Sources:

– USATSI