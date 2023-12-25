A glamorous wedding took place in the enchanting city of Rosario, Santa Fe, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. The star of the night was Carla Roccuzzo, sister of the renowned Antonela Roccuzzo. Although details of the event are scarce, the tight security measures set up outside the church attracted the curiosity of the locals, who began to gather in anticipation. Speculations about the attendance of Lionel Messi, Antonela’s husband, soon arose.

Messi, the Argentine champion, did in fact make an appearance at the celebration, albeit a brief one. Due to security concerns caused the overwhelming presence of fans, Messi’s time at the wedding was limited. A neighbor who stumbled upon the scene shared their experience on social media, revealing how they discovered the nature of the event: “As we walked one of the most beautiful churches in Rosario, we noticed it was fenced off and saw many elegantly dressed people. That’s when we thought, it must be a wedding.”

Though little is known about the festivities, glimpses of the evening surfaced online. One of the highlights was the performance of Los Totora, a popular cumbia group, who entertained the crowd and even shared the spotlight with Messi himself. Sporting a dashing yet casual ensemble, Messi appeared in a white shirt, sneakers, and complemented it with a stylish blue tie and pants.

The newlyweds were not the only stars of the night. Antonela Roccuzzo, a celebrated businesswoman and model, shined brightly in a carefully crafted dress designed exclusively for her Joti Harriague. This custom-made creation, in stunning Benetton green, beautifully accentuated Antonela’s femininity and elegance.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as the Roccuzzo family celebrated Carla’s special day. With a combination of famous guests, a fabulous musical performance, and glimpses of the talented Antonela Roccuzzo, this wedding became an unforgettable affair in the city of Rosario.