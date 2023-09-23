Anton Du Beke Credits Wife for Attention Generated Performance on Strictly Launch Show

Anton Du Beke humorously acknowledged his wife, Hannah, as the reason behind the frenzy of attention he received following his performance on the recent Strictly Come Dancing launch show. The passionate routine he performed with Lauren Oakley led to flustered fans showering his Instagram posts with fire emojis. When asked about the reaction, Anton shared, “The fire emojis… that was my wife, Hannah. I was thrilled we did that routine.”

Anton expressed his satisfaction with the routine, contrasting it with a previous experience where a routine he was part of lasted only four bars and was quickly overshadowed other dancers. This year, when the production team planned a professional and judge number, Anton ensured that they would have a substantial role. He explained, “The advantage I have is that I’m still touring. Craig performs, but in character parts, and I know Shirley and Motsi do a lot of teaching. There was no competition between us though, we were all trying to not mess it up. We were all competitive with ourselves. But I was pleased with the way it came out, I loved it.”

Aside from his Strictly commitments, Anton announced a second series of his travel documentary with Giovanni Pernice, where they explore his mother’s native Spain. He also expressed his excitement about his upcoming show, An Audience with Anton Du Beke at London’s Palladium, which is part of his national tour. Anton revealed, “The Palladium is on my bucket list, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m so excited. I’m looking forward to that enormously.”

Anton’s passion for performing on stage and television continues to drive his career, and he eagerly anticipates more opportunities in the future.

Sources: Not provided