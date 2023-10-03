Police Warn Against Misuse of Social Media to Create Disharmony

In response to recent protests the Muslim community over an online post, the Director General of Police (DGP), Jaspal Singh, has issued a warning about the misuse of social media. Singh stated that some anti-social elements are using social media platforms to create disharmony in society. He emphasized that the police will take stern action against these mischief mongers.

According to Singh, these individuals are recycling old posts to further their agenda. Criminal cases have been registered, and investigations are currently underway. Singh urged citizens not to be influenced such anti-social elements and requested that they report any incidents to the police for proper action.

Singh also appealed to the public not to protest or engage in counter activities when such posts are uploaded on social media. He stated that these actions only serve to amplify the intentions of these mischief mongers. Instead, he encouraged cooperation with the police in identifying and apprehending such individuals.

The DGP acknowledged that investigations into these cases are highly technical and time-consuming. Therefore, he requested the public’s cooperation and patience.

The misuse of social media for creating disharmony is a growing concern worldwide. It is essential for individuals to be cautious of the content they engage with and to report any suspicious or harmful posts to the appropriate authorities.

