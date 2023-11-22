New Legislation Proposed to Address Anti-Israel Content on TikTok

A wave of concern has swept through the American Congress regarding the uncontrolled spread of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. The issue gained traction following the terrorist attack Hamas on October 7, which triggered an influx of fake news, graphic content, and propaganda targeting Israel. This has sparked calls for action, with lawmakers proposing new legislation to block TikTok due to its perceived failure in curbing this content.

The incident that particularly alarmed the political establishment was the viral circulation of a letter written Osama bin Laden in 2002 through videos on TikTok. The letter expressed criticism of the United States and its support for Israel while promoting hatred towards Jews. A significant number of users treated the letter positively, leading to concerns about the platform’s role in propagating anti-Semitic sentiments.

Lawmakers, including Nikki Haley, a potential Republican Party contender, argue that the dissemination of this letter justifies the blocking of TikTok. They believe that there is a need for legislative efforts to address the issue and stem the tide of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content on the platform.

These events are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern indicating the spread of such content on TikTok. Obtaining accurate information on the extent of this content has proven challenging, as the platform has refused to provide data to civil society organizations. However, some researchers have managed to paint a worrying picture of the situation through alternative means.

Israeli company Humanz analyzed the data and found that within the first month after the terrorist attack, 109.59 billion pro-Palestinian posts were published on TikTok, compared to only 7.37 million pro-Israel posts. Furthermore, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) uncovered the use of anti-Semitic tags, such as the term “goyim,” which has been viewed 3.8 million times.

ADL researchers also identified the misuse of TikTok’s Photo Mode feature, allowing users to create slideshows of photos accompanied music and effects. They found instances where anti-Semitic memes were spread through this feature,passing the platform’s control mechanisms.

This mounting evidence has prompted legislators to take action. New bills are being proposed to address the spread of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content on TikTok. The aim is to protect users, particularly young people, from exposure to hateful content and ensure that platforms like TikTok establish better control mechanisms to prevent the dissemination of such material.

