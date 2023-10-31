Rise in Antisemitic Comments on Chinese Social Media Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict has not only had a significant impact on the geopolitical landscape but has also created ripple effects in the digital realm. Recent reports indicate a concerning trend emerging on Chinese social media platforms, with a surge in antisemitic comments.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the term “anti-Jew” has witnessed a significant increase in searches and mentions on the Chinese platform WeChat. This rise in antisemitic sentiment has not only affected online discourse but has even impacted perceptions of the movie “Schindler’s List,” which portrays the story of a German businessman’s efforts to protect Jewish workers during the Holocaust. Streaming site Bilibili and film critique platform Douban have been inundated with negative feedback about the film, with viewers expressing a shift in their views in light of recent events.

Furthermore, news stories related to the Middle East conflict have become hotbeds of online hostility, ranging from direct threats against Jews to negative sentiments directed at defenders of Israel’s actions. This wave of hostility has also targeted Jewish influencers on Chinese social media, creating a distressing situation for them.

Multiple factors contribute to the surge in antisemitic comments. China’s growing pro-Palestinian stance during the Israel-Hamas war could be influencing public opinion. This shift is notable considering China’s historically positive attitudes toward Jews. While it’s unclear if the rise in antisemitic comments is part of an orchestrated campaign or an organic surge, prominent Chinese figures and media outlets have made controversial statements. Government-run newspaper China Daily criticized the US for supporting Israel, and notable commentator Hu Xijin made provocative remarks about Israel on social media.

Experts suggest that if the Chinese government viewed these comments as problematic, they would have been censored. Speculation exists that China might find the spread of these sentiments geopolitically advantageous as it seeks to strengthen ties with Arab nations and increase its influence in the Middle East.

However, it’s important to note that Chinese perceptions of Jews have generally been positive historically. However, rising nationalism, economic challenges, and the proliferation of online conspiracy theories have contributed to the negative shift in views. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains crucial to promote understanding and combat the rise of antisemitic sentiment on social media platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the cause of the surge in antisemitic comments on Chinese social media?

The surge in antisemitic comments on Chinese social media is believed to be influenced China’s strengthening pro-Palestinian stance during the Israel-Hamas conflict, along with rising nationalism and online conspiracy theories.

2. How has the Israel-Hamas conflict affected perceptions of the movie “Schindler’s List” in China?

The movie “Schindler’s List,” which portrays a German businessman’s efforts to protect Jewish workers during the Holocaust, has received negative feedback on streaming site Bilibili and film critique platform Douban. Viewers’ views on the film have shifted in light of recent events.

3. Are these antisemitic comments orchestrated or organic?

It’s unclear whether the rise in antisemitic comments on Chinese social media is part of an orchestrated campaign or an organic surge. However, prominent Chinese figures and media outlets have made controversial statements that contribute to the negative sentiment.

4. How does China view Israel in terms of state security?

While China criticizes Israel in the media, it also looks to Israel as a model for state security. Chinese authorities have studied Israel’s strategies, particularly in counter-terrorism.

5. Why has Chinese perception of Jews shifted negatively?

Factors contributing to the negative shift in Chinese perception of Jews include rising nationalism, economic challenges, and the proliferation of conspiracy theories online. These factors have contributed to a change in attitudes toward Jews.