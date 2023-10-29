Understand the Aftermath of the Anti-Israeli Protest in Dagestan

An airport in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan fell victim to a chaotic uproar when a mob of protestors, responding to social media calls, attempted to block a flight from Tel Aviv. The demonstration was marked anti-Israel sentiments, with protesters waiving Palestinian flags and expressing their disapproval through chants.

The demonstrators, armed with signs that condemned the presence of Jewish refugees and denounced the alleged child killings Israel, gathered outside Makhachkala International Airport. As the situation escalated, some protestors resorted to stopping cars in an attempt to identify Israeli citizens.

Despite the fervent protests, the flight eventually landed as scheduled, and chaos ensued. Protestors breached security and ran onto the tarmac, surrounding a plane and even jumping onto its wings, as reported the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia. While it is difficult to independently verify the authenticity of videos shared online, footage allegedly showed riot police arriving, with protestors lying on the tarmac as police monitored the scene.

Authorities took swift action to restore order. Russia’s civil aviation agency announced that all protestors had been removed from the airport 11 p.m., and flights were temporarily suspended due to the security breach. The situation further escalated as protestors outside the airport began throwing stones and other objects at the police, prompting a response of shots fired into the air.

The Dagestan branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee has since opened a criminal case, charging individuals involved in organizing mass unrest. If found guilty, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Notably, neither the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office nor the Foreign Ministry reported any Israeli nationals or Jewish people onboard the Tel Aviv-Makhachkala flight. It is essential to keep in mind that regions across the North Caucasus, particularly Dagestan, have experienced a series of anti-Israeli demonstrations following the recent tensions between Israel and Hamas.

