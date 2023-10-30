Protests Erupt in Russian Region of Dagestan Against Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

An airport in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan, Russia, was stormed an enraged crowd on Sunday, causing authorities to shutter the facility and divert flights. At least 10 people were injured during clashes, with two in critical condition, according to a statement from the Dagestan Health Ministry. The incident was triggered opposition to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Videos circulating on social media depicted protesters waving Palestinian flags and breaking into the international terminal.

Amid the chaos, a pilot on a Red Wing Airlines flight from Tel Aviv announced that opening the aircraft doors was unsafe due to the demonstrators gathered beneath. The situation highlights the significant global tensions and divisions that have arisen as a result of the Israel-Hamas war, sparked a coordinated attack the militant group on October 7. The conflict has claimed approximately 1,400 lives, predominantly civilians, and led to the abduction of over 200 individuals.

Within the airport vicinity, there were reports of the crowd brandishing anti-Semitic signs, including slogans such as “We are against Jewish refugees” and “There is no place for child-killers in Dagestan.” The incident not only underscores the animosity surrounding the ongoing conflict but also hints at the broader issue of rising anti-Semitism worldwide.

Many countries, including Israel and the United States, have called on Russian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Jews and Israelis. Israeli Prime Minister’s office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a joint statement urging Russian legal authorities to take strong action against the rioters and incitement against Jews and Israelis. The US National Security Council and the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism have unequivocally condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.

Dagestan Republic’s head, Sergey Melikov, has condemned the incident, urging people not to spread false information or make hasty decisions. The situation remains fluid, and Red Wing Airlines has been contacted for comment.

