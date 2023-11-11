Fact Check: Did Mel Gibson Warn of the End for Israel on Social Media?

A recent social media post allegedly made actor Mel Gibson has caused quite a stir online. The post, which shows a screenshot of Israel’s flag with an hourglass replacing the Star of David, contains a caption that reads, “Soon the end and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.” However, our fact-check investigation reveals that the claim is false.

According to Gibson’s publicist, the actor did not share the post nor does he have any social media accounts. Alan Nierob, Gibson’s publicist, stated in an email, “He doesn’t have any public or private accounts.” This statement directly contradicts the notion that Gibson made the controversial statement.

While Gibson has been accused of making antisemitic remarks in the past, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that he made the statement shown in the post. This is an important detail to consider when assessing the authenticity of the screenshot.

Further analysis of the post itself reveals inconsistencies that cast doubt on its legitimacy. The post lacks the characteristic icon that indicates its audience on Facebook, suggesting that it may be a fabrication. Additionally, the post lists the time as “yesterday,” which is inconsistent with the capitalization conventions of Facebook.

Unfortunately, the social media user who originally shared the post could not be reached for comment, further complicating the matter. However, fact-checking organizations such as PolitiFact and Lead Stories have also debunked the claim.

In conclusion, the claim that Mel Gibson warned of the end for Israel on social media is false. The actor’s publicist denies his involvement, and there is no credible evidence to support the statement made in the post. It is important to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such claims before spreading them further.

FAQ

Q: Is there any evidence that Mel Gibson made the statement shown in the post?

A: No, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Mel Gibson made the statement. His publicist has explicitly denied his involvement and stated that he does not have any social media accounts.

Q: Are there inconsistencies in the post that raise doubts about its authenticity?

A: Yes, upon closer examination, the post lacks the characteristic icon that indicates its audience on Facebook, suggesting that it may be a fabrication. Additionally, the post lists the time as “yesterday,” which does not align with the capitalization conventions of Facebook.

Q: Have reputable fact-checking organizations weighed in on this claim?

A: Yes, organizations such as PolitiFact and Lead Stories have also debunked the claim and confirmed that there is no credible evidence to support it.

Q: What should we do when we come across claims like this on social media?

A: It is crucial to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of claims before sharing them further. Checking with credible sources and fact-checking organizations can help ensure that we are spreading accurate information.