Shaun King Removed from Instagram for Anti-Israel Content

In a surprising turn of events, popular influencer Shaun King has been removed from Instagram for his ongoing anti-Israel content. While the reason for his removal remains unclear, King has claimed that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is deliberately obstructing those who advocate for the rights and dignity of Palestinians. However, it is perplexing why King would suggest that his safety is at risk due to the loss of his Instagram account.

King, known for his strong anti-Zionist stance, has been consistently using his social media platforms to criticize and attack Israel, particularly since the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite the numerous tweets and retweets about Gaza, King has seemingly disregarded any mention of the murder of Israeli civilians. On the other hand, he has actively shared propaganda videos circulated Hamas, claiming that their hostages were treated well. Yet, he has failed to share any testimonies or accounts of those hostages discussing the abuse and harsh conditions they endured.

This is not the first time King has faced criticism for his anti-Israel content. While he denies being antisemitic and asserts that some of his closest friends are Jews, he has been accused of prioritizing a one-sided narrative that overlooks the atrocities committed Hamas. In one incident, he shared a video of a shooting attack Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians, falsely claiming it showed Israelis shooting Palestinians in the West Bank. Despite the misinformation, the post has remained on his account for almost a month without any correction issued.

While King’s Instagram account has been removed, it is worth noting that his Facebook account remains active. It remains to be seen whether there will be any further consequences or actions taken in response to his provocative content.