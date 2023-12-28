Zambian Foreign Minister Investigated for Alleged Bribery

Zambian authorities have launched an investigation into the foreign minister, Stanley Kakubo, following the emergence of a video on social media that allegedly shows him receiving cash from a Chinese businessman. Kakubo has resigned from his position, stating that he did not want to become a distraction for the government, although he denies any wrongdoing, claiming that the allegations are related to a business transaction involving his private family business and their business partner.

The video shows individuals counting stacks of money, including both US dollars and Zambian kwacha. While the faces of the individuals are not visible, their voices can be heard as they count the cash. The Chinese national involved has been identified as the owner of a mining company. Kakubo has been accused of receiving $200,000 and a Mercedes-Benz through this deal.

This is not the first time Kakubo has faced bribery allegations. Last year, he was photographed with a bag at a cement factory and accused of receiving gifts from another Chinese national. On that occasion, he explained that the bag contained a calendar and a diary, and the president defended him.

Chinese businesses play a significant role in the Zambian economy, particularly in the mining sector. In 2022, over 600 Chinese companies operated in Zambia, a country known for its copper production, as well as deposits of cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

Opposition parties in Zambia have called for a thorough investigation into Kakubo’s alleged corruption and have emphasized the importance of holding public officials accountable. President Hakainde Hichilema accepted Kakubo’s resignation and thanked him for his service.

The Zambian Anti-Corruption Commission will now delve into the circumstances surrounding the video, seeking to provide clarity and determine the veracity of the allegations against the former foreign minister.