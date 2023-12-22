New Drug Offers Hope for Extending the Lives of Large-Breed Dogs

A groundbreaking drug that aims to extend the lifespan of large-breed dogs is making significant progress towards FDA approval. Developed San Francisco biotech company Loyal, the drug, called LOY-001, has shown great promise in slowing down age-related processes in dogs weighing 40 pounds or more.

LOY-001 works targeting a hormone called IGF-1, which is known to accelerate the aging process in dogs. By preventing age-related diseases before symptoms appear, the drug offers a new approach to improving the overall health and longevity of large-breed dogs.

The FDA has signaled that LOY-001 has potential effectiveness, clearing the drug’s early hurdles. However, there are still several steps to complete before full approval and market availability. These include completing a large clinical trial and conducting safety and manufacturing data reviews. Nevertheless, Loyal remains optimistic and believes that conditional approval could be granted within five years.

Dr. Ivana Crnec, a veterinarian with Veterinarians.org, describes the drug as groundbreaking. While further research is needed to determine its results and potential side effects, Crnec is encouraged the FDA’s acknowledgment of its reasonable expectations of effectiveness. By slowing down the effects of aging on vital functions, LOY-001 could significantly improve the quality of life for large and giant dog breeds.

While some veterinarians are cautiously optimistic, others are eager to see this groundbreaking drug in action. Dr. Jeffrey Krasnoff from Brookville Animal Hospital comments on the potential impact on the longevity of large canines, stating that it would be “awesome” if the drug proves effective.

If approved, LOY-001 is expected to be available in 2026, offering hope for millions of large-breed dogs in the United States and potentially improving both their lifespan and quality of life.

Please note that the content of this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.