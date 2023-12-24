Experimental Drug Shows Potential to Extend Lifespan of Large-Breed Dogs

A new drug that may have the ability to extend the lives of large-breed dogs is making significant progress towards FDA approval. The drug, known as LOY-001, is being developed San Francisco-based biotech company Loyal. While there are currently no FDA-approved animal drugs for this purpose, LOY-001 aims to slow down age-related processes in dogs weighing 40 pounds or more.

By interacting with a hormone called IGF-1, which accelerates the aging process, LOY-001 is designed to prevent age-related canine diseases before symptoms appear. This approach represents a departure from traditional treatments that wait until symptoms manifest. The drug has already shown promise in early studies, garnering the FDA’s acknowledgement of its potential effectiveness.

However, several milestones must be met before LOY-001 can be fully approved and made available on the market. These include the completion of a large clinical trial, as well as a thorough review of safety and manufacturing data. Loyal has conducted interventional studies on canine aging and observed over 450 dogs to gather the necessary data for the FDA.

Once the drug receives conditional approval, it will be available for up to five years, during which Loyal will collect additional effectiveness data before applying for full approval. The goal is to offer a lifespan extension solution for large-breed dogs, who typically have shorter life expectancies compared to smaller breeds. By addressing the impact of body size and growth rate on a dog’s longevity, LOY-001 aims to improve the quality of life for these animals.

As with any experimental drug, caution remains necessary. Veterinarians are cautiously optimistic, acknowledging the potential impact of LOY-001 but also emphasizing the need for further research and examination of potential side effects. If all goes well, LOY-001 is expected to be available 2026, pending FDA approval.