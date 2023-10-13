Anthropologie Partners with Pinterest to Bring Inspiration Boards to Life

Retailer Anthropologie has joined forces with Pinterest to create an immersive in-store shopping experience that allows customers to bring their Pinterest boards to life. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between online inspiration and in-store shopping, offering customers the opportunity to directly purchase items from interactive and shoppable boards.

Anthropologie will be utilizing Pinterest for visual inspiration and showcasing a Holiday Showhouse in Brooklyn Heights. Within this showhouse, visitors can explore seasonal decorations and autumn furniture displayed in a home environment. A digital element is integrated through the use of QR codes, with each room providing QR codes that link to Anthropologie’s Pinterest profile. This allows customers to easily purchase the items they see on the interactive boards.

In addition, the partnership incorporates social media content generated influential Pinterest creators such as Mallory Fletchall and Whitney Leigh Morris. By leveraging Pinterest’s trend analysis capabilities and its history of collaborating with content creators, Anthropologie aims to connect with a new audience and provide them with ideas on how to bring trending holiday themes to life.

Anthropologie’s decision to partner with Pinterest comes as the social media platform’s efforts to become a shopping destination are proving successful. According to Pinterest’s August earnings report, click rates and saves on shoppable posts have increased 50%, surpassing the growth rate observed in the first quarter. This partnership allows Anthropologie to better understand modern consumer behavior and create a model for other brands to leverage inspiration platforms like Pinterest in order to enhance customer engagement.

The Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Showhouse will run from October 11 to October 15, with stylists available on-site to assist shoppers with their inquiries.

