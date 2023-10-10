Pinterest and Anthropologie Collaborate for a Festive Holiday Showhouse

Pinterest and Anthropologie have joined forces to create a holiday showhouse in Brooklyn Heights, showcasing vintage Christmas decor ideas and a winter bedroom aesthetic. The showhouse features Anthropologie’s latest furniture and seasonal decor, with a focus on deep reds, greens, and snowy accents. Home decor enthusiasts and AnthroLiving home customers can explore the curated space, get inspired, and even interact with stylists in person.

The Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Showhouse, located at 154 Hicks Street, will be open appointment from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10 am and 6 pm. This immersive out-of-store experience aims to bring Pinterest trends to life, bridging the gap between online and offline shopping. Each room in the showhouse is equipped with unique Pinterest QR codes, directing visitors to shoppable boards on Anthropologie’s Pinterest profile. Additionally, Pinterest creators will showcase the products on social media through content featuring the showhouse.

All products displayed in the showhouse are available for purchase on the personalized Anthropologie x Pinterest Showhouse landing page. This collaboration marks an opportunity for Anthropologie to gauge the response of its core customers. Barbra Sainsurin, Anthropologie’s executive director of brand and digital marketing, highlighted the partnership with Pinterest, which allowed them to tap into trend analytics and creator partnerships to guide customers in their holiday purchase decisions.

Sara Pollack, Pinterest’s global head of consumer marketing, expressed excitement about transitioning from a social media platform to a brick-and-mortar experience. The collaboration aims to bring Pinterest’s unique value and inspiration directly to users in the form of a fun and fully shoppable format. The showhouse provides an opportunity for visitors to shop the holiday items they are already searching for on the platform, bringing the inspiration to life.

This partnership between Pinterest and Anthropologie offers a valuable experience for home decor enthusiasts during the holiday season. Through their collaboration, they aim to guide customers in their purchasing decisions while providing them with inspiration and an immersive shopping experience.

