Anthropologie Collaborates with Pinterest to Bring Online Shopping Experience In-Store

Retailer Anthropologie has teamed up with social media platform Pinterest to create an immersive in-store shopping experience. The collaboration has resulted in the launch of a Holiday Showhouse in Brooklyn Heights, where customers can explore seasonal decor and fall furniture in a home setting that seamlessly integrates digital elements through the use of QR codes.

Each room in the showhouse features QR codes that link to Anthropologie’s Pinterest profile, enabling customers to directly purchase products showcased on online shoppable boards. The partnership also incorporates influencer-driven social media content that highlights Anthropologie products being used popular Pinterest creators.

The design and styling of the house were inspired Pinterest holiday trends and executed creative director and interior designer Glen Proebstel. The aim of this initiative is to provide an immersive and inspiring experience for Anthropologie’s AnthroLiving customers.

Anthropologie chose to collaborate with Pinterest due to its trend analytics and creator partnerships, as well as its ability to reach a new and enthusiastic audience. This partnership allows Anthropologie to inspire its community from the very beginning of their shopping journey, with a focus on exceptional design and quality.

According to Pinterest’s global head of consumer marketing, Sara Pollack, this collaboration taps into Pinterest’s trend identification capabilities. The platform can identify trends early on, and there is already a high demand for holiday-themed searches such as “vintage Christmas decor ideas” and “winter bedroom aesthetic.” By teaming up with Anthropologie, Pinterest aims to provide people with more ideas on how to shop these trends and bring them to life for the upcoming holiday season.

The Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Showhouse opened on October 11 and will close on October 15. Shoppers can make appointments between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the store will have stylists on-site to assist with any shopping inquiries.

