Anthropologie and Pinterest team up for Holiday Showhouse pop-up

Anthropologie has joined forces with Pinterest to create a unique shopping experience for its customers. The holiday Showhouse, located in a Brooklyn Heights brownstone, is a fully shoppable pop-up that will be open from October 11th to 15th.

Visitors to the pop-up will be able to use Pinterest QR codes found in each room to access shoppable boards on Anthropologie’s Pinterest profile. This allows customers to extend their in-person experience to the digital world and easily purchase the products they see in the Showhouse.

To further enhance this collaboration, Pinterest creators such as Brigette Romanek, Benjamin Reynaert, Mallory Fletchall, and Whitney Leigh Morris will bring the latest trends to life through social content. They will utilize the products featured in the Showhouse to create engaging and inspiring posts for their followers.

Anthropologie’s Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Preis, previously shared the retailer’s strategy for attracting customers from various age groups. By partnering with Pinterest, Anthropologie aims to tap into Pinterest’s wide and diverse user base and create a seamless shopping experience that appeals to different demographics.

Aside from this collaboration, Pinterest has been actively working with individual retailers to offer special promotions and limited-time events. One example of this is the partnership with Banana Republic in May 2023 for “Wedding Week” programming. This highlights Pinterest’s commitment to providing unique and tailored experiences for its users.

Overall, the Anthropologie and Pinterest partnership brings together the worlds of fashion, home decor, and social media. By merging the in-person and digital shopping experiences, they aim to offer customers a seamless and inspiring way to discover and shop for their favorite products.

