Anthropologie and Pinterest Collaborate to Create Fully Shoppable Holiday Showhouse

Anthropologie and Pinterest have teamed up to bring customers an immersive and fully shoppable experience this holiday season. The Holiday Showhouse, designed in collaboration with Creative Director and Interior Designer Glen Proebstel, showcases fall furniture and seasonal décor from Anthropologie and Terrain.

The house is outfitted with unique Pinterest QR codes in each room, which lead customers to shoppable boards on Anthropologie’s Pinterest profile. This allows shoppers to continue their in-person experience online. In addition, Pinterest creators such as Brigette Romanek and Benjamin Reynaert will bring these trends to life through social media content featuring the products featured in the showhouse.

Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie Group, expressed her excitement about creating an immersive out-of-store experience for AnthroLiving customers. She stated that Pinterest was the perfect partner to bring this activation to life and reach a new audience.

Aaron Mutscheller, President of Anthropologie Living and Terrain, emphasized the importance of exceptional design and quality, especially during the holiday season. He believes that showcasing the latest furniture and seasonal décor will inspire customers to design their spaces with memorable experiences in mind.

Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest, explained that the partnership with Anthropologie is a way to bring Pinterest’s inspiration offline. Through early trend identification, Pinterest is already seeing high searches for holiday themes such as vintage Christmas decor and winter bedroom aesthetics.

The Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Showhouse will be open from October 11th to October 15th in Brooklyn Heights, with appointments available between 10AM and 6PM. Stylists will be on site to assist customers with any shopping inquiries, and all products can be purchased on the personalized Anthropologie x Pinterest Showhouse landing page.

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand that prioritizes self-expression and inspiration. They offer a wide range of products including apparel, accessories, activewear, beauty, furniture, home décor, and more. Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform that helps people discover and shop for products that match their personal style.

